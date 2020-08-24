Menomonie, Hudson, River Falls, Rice Lake vote to play fall sports

(WQOW) - Several high schools in western Wisconsin voted Monday to play high school sports this fall.

In a special board meeting on Monday, the School District of the Menomonie Area voted 5-3 in approval of students participating in fall sports and student activities.

The school boards for Hudson and River Falls approved plans later in the evening.

The Rice Lake Chronotype newspaper reports Rice Lake Area School District voted to move forward with fall sports by a 5-2 vote.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association asked schools decide by September 1 to participate in a traditional, but shortened, fall schedule or postpone fall sports to an alternate spring season.

The Eau Claire Area School District announced earlier this month it would pursue the alternate season.

Last week, Chippewa Falls Area School District it would participate in fall sports as long as the school used in-person instruction.