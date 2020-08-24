Hometown Conversations: Discussing LGBTQ+ Issues, Rights

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- As News 18 continues our Hometown Conversation series, Morning Anchor Stephanie Rodriguez stopped by the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.

In an open conversation with Board President Breana Stanely, the pair discussed the 2020 Supreme Court decision that employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited under federal civil rights law. However, it is still legal in housing, adoption services, education and medical fields.

Stanely talks in dept about the notion that gender is a social construct formed through a binary view on life in which people are categorized as either male or female and must conform to those social norms to be considered equal.

She refers to those who identify within the broad, intersectional LGBTQ+ community simply as individuals who are breaking societal expectations and norms.

The topic of transgender identity, rights and portrayal of trans individuals in the media is also touched on as Stanely explains trans people are often misrepresented and identified as people pretending to be another sex rather than truly, believing they are another sex.

This, Stanely said, leads to misinformation about trans people and their identity to be widespread. This, in turn, can add to the stigma already perpetrated by a society she feels is unwilling to change and accept others who do not fit into their ideals of normalcy.

For more information on the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, you can visit their website at www.cvlgbt.org.