Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey

8:12 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will conduct a navy and air force exercise in an area of the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas in an area as the neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energy rights. The three-day, live-fire exercises will start Tuesday southeast of the Greek island of Crete, officials in Athens said. Germany, meanwhile, is stepping up a diplomatic effort to try to prevent the regional tensions from escalating further. Turkey has a research ship escorted by warships surveying for oil and gas exploration in the area, disputing Greece’s claim to exclusive economic rights. 

Associated Press

