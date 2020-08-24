Fraud suspect wanted in 3 states arrested outside Phoenix

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in Minnesota and Florida on fraud charges has been arrested in Arizona. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 71-year-old Benito Yanez of Phoenix also had a warrant out of Mohave County in a probation violation on charges of fraud schemes and forgery. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the car Yanzez was driving Saturday night outside of Wickenburg on suspicion of speeding and having an expired registration. Authorities say Yanez had a Louisiana driver’s license that appeared fraudulent and a records check showed Yanez had several active warrants. Deputies reported finding a handgun, a fake Arizona identification card and bogus out-of-state ID cards plus credit cards and Medicare cards under a false name.