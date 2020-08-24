 Skip to Content

Liberty: Falwell agreed to resign, then reversed course

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr.’s future as the leader of evangelical Liberty University amid a sex scandal is unclear. The school said in a news release late Monday night that Falwell had offered his resignation earlier in the day but then reversed course. The news of a possible departure followed the publication of two news stories about his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner. It was the latest in a series of controversies related to the couple to roil the evangelical school founded by Falwell’s late father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. 

