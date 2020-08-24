Expect the unexpected: MLB’s best bats aren’t all familiar

Major League Baseball’s best hitters include some unexpected names in 2020. Nearly halfway through the 60-game schedule, a few of the game’s most productive hitters include Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis. Santander’s production has helped the Orioles be more competitive than expected in the AL East. Lowe’s versatility and hitting have been a big part in making the Rays one of the American League’s most dangerous teams. Lewis looks like a future star for the Mariners, who are struggling now but have a bright future.