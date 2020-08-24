As 2 storms menace Gulf Coast, residents brace for deluge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but its mirror image, Laura, is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane. Marco weakened from a hurricane overnight and has become so messy that most of the storm’s fury is along the Florida Panhandle, well to the east of its center near the mouth of the Mississippi River. But Marco is leaving lots of flooding, setting the stage for a supercharged Laura to hit the coast as a possible Category 3 hurricane. People are evacuating to shelters that are set up with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.