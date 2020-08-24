3 Belarus opposition activists detained in the capital

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities have detained three leading opposition activists who helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian ruler of 26 years. The Coordination Council established by the opposition to negotiate a transfer of power said police detained members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova in Belarus’ capital, Minsk. Later Monday, the opposition also reported the detention of the leader of striking workers at a major industrial plant. The move signals President Alexander Lukashenko’s determination to stifle the massive demonstrations that have entered their third week. Lukashenko on Sunday toted an assault rifle on Sunday as he arrived at his residence by helicopter while protesters rallied nearby.