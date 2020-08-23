Trump to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients. The announcement to be made Sunday evening comes after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances. The blood plasma is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies. It may provide benefits to those battling with the disease, but the evidence has been inconclusive as to how it works or how best to administer it.