South Korea elevates distancing as virus nears spring levels

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Beaches and churches were closed and baseball games were played in empty stadiums after South Korea added hundreds of new cases to its growing coronavirus caseload amid concerns that the epidemic is getting out of control. The 397 new cases Sunday mark the 10th straight day of triple-digit increases and indicate that the speed of viral spread was nearing the levels last seen during the worst of the outbreak in the spring. The resurgence, which began in the densely populated capital area before reaching practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for a country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus. The head of the Korea CDC says things will probably get worse before they get better.