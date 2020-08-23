Rio Tinto CEO loses $3.5M over destroyed indigenous sites

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Rio Tinto says its chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will lose around $3.5 million in bonuses due to the destruction in May of Australian indigenous sacred sites.The Anglo-Australia mining giant announced on Monday that three executives will lose bonuses following the destruction in May of two 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state to access iron ore.Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven will each lose around $700,000 in bonuses. The full details of their financial penalties will be revealed in the company’s remuneration report next year.The company has apologised to the rock shelters’ traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.