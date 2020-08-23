Republicans look to use convention as election test bed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are aiming to use this week’s national convention as a test bed for their efforts to reelect President Donald Trump, just weeks before the start of early voting. The Republican National Committee plans to hold more than 7,500 events across the country as part of a “dry-run” of their get-out-the-vote efforts. The party is putting its hope in its 2,000 field staffers and 1.9 million volunteers as it seeks to help Trump recover from a coronavirus-induced polling slump. Republican Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel calls the convention “a great opportunity to activate and energize our volunteers and our base.”