Postal chief returns to Congress facing uproar over delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new postmaster general is returning to Congress to testify before a House panel that has sharply criticized him. Monday’s hearing comes after the House approved legislation over the weekend to reverse changes in Postal Services operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election and a surge in mail-in ballots. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate that his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time. Still, DeJoy said he would not restore recent cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment.