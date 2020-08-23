Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Trump’s Arab-Israeli push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to the Middle East, the first of two senior U.S. officials to travel to the region this week as the Trump administration presses an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo departed Sunday for Israel, Gulf Arab states and Sudan. Diplomats say he’ll be followed to many of the same destinations later in the week by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Pompeo is scheduled to speak on Tuesday to the Republican National Convention, which will nominate Trump for a second term. That would break a long tradition of secretaries of state declining to participate in the nomination process.