Opera’s Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Plácido Domingo denied ever abusing power during his management tenure at two U.S. opera houses in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, but deflected questions about sexual harassment. The opera star is embarking on a full-throttle campaign to clear his name after two investigations in the United States found credible accusations that he had engaged in ‘’inappropriate conduct’’ with multiple women over a period of decades. The singer has emerged from a bout with the coronavirus with a mission to rehabilitate his opera career as he approaches his 80th birthday.