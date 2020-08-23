New Austrian coronavirus measures snarls traffic at border

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say traffic was backed up for as much as 12 hours on the southern border after new coronavirus safety measures were imposed on all travelers entering the country. Police told the Austria Press Agency on Sunday that cars were backed up for up to 12 hours at the Karawanks Tunnel and seven hours at the Loibl Pass into Austria as vacationers returning from Croatia and Slovenia tried to enter the country. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases attributed in a large part to returning tourists, Austria imposed new rules this weekend requiring that the personal details of all travelers be recorded at the border.