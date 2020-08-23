Kirk Franklin makes splash at Stellar Gospel Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirk Franklin made a splash at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The singer took home six trophies during the 35th annual awards on Sunday night. The two-hour virtual ceremony honored late civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis with a musical tribute from CeCe Winans. The awards also paid homage to first responder heroes who were on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to his “Long Live Love” album, Franklin collected male vocalist, album, producer, contemporary male vocalist and contemporary album of the year honors. Tasha Cobbs Leonard won the show’s top award as best artist.