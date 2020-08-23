Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say three people were shot inside a mall. The Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred Sunday outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says three people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released. Police also had no details on a suspect. Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Police say the investigation is ongoing.