Jackson County Sheriff’s squad car totaled in crash

Jackson County (WXOW) - A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy has minor injuries Saturday after a car struck a fully marked squad car on County Road K.

The driver was traveling west on Old Highway 54 when they failed to stop at County Road K. They drove straight into the squad car which was traveling with traffic and did not have any emergency lighting on. The squad car was forced off the road and airbags were deployed.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries. The squad car is considered a total loss. The Wisconsin State Patrol is now investigating the crash.