Hot and humid weather brings more rain chances

Hot and humid weather has returned to western Wisconsin and it's here to stay for much of the upcoming work week. Despite the humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon, we haven't had to worry about storms.

Tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s and just a slight chance for a stray shower or storm developing by early Monday morning. We could see some areas of fog develop as well.

While there will only be a slight chance for storms through most of the day Monday, chances will increase Monday evening and Monday night. We are currently under a level two risk for severe weather, meaning scattered strong to severe storms will be possible with hail or damaging winds. Depending on how storms set up along a stalled frontal boundary, there is the possibility for some slow moving storms or heavy rain.

Storm chances will be lower by Tuesday, but there will still be slight chances for showers or storms several days next week, including better chances late Thursday into Friday.

Highs on Monday will be toasty once again when we have a shot at hitting 90. Dew points will largely be stuck between 65 and 70 for the next several days. Temperatures will likely be between the mid to upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday before cooler, less humid air sets in for next weekend.