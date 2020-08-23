Family seeking help after house fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a fire devastated her family's home, an Eau Claire woman is asking for the Chippewa Valley's help in raising money and collecting donations.

The family home is in La Crosse. No one was home at the time of the fire except for two dogs that died in the blaze, but the house was a total loss.

To help raise money for the family that did not have fire insurance, Ashley Schott and her brother Austin started a GoFundMe.

On Sunday, the pair asked for clothing donations in particular. Ashley said her family lost nearly all belongings.

"My family has always been a really kind and caring and generous family and it's just really nice to see to see multiple communities come together to help them in a time of need," she said. "You never think it is going to happen to your family and when it does and you see your family fall and you see everybody pick them up. It's just really encouraging it gives you a little bit of faith in humanity."

