“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Drive sober or get pulled over: that is the message law enforcement is trying to get out ahead of Labor Day weekend, and the return of college students to campuses.

This is the seventh year the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has hosted the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.



According to the state DOT, 159 people died in 2018 due to crashes involving alcohol, and nearly 3,300 people were injured in the same category.



You may notice more officers on the roads in the coming weeks because they'll be keeping a closer eye on possibly impaired drivers now through labor day.



However, state patrol officials said their main goal through the initiative is to promote safety.

"It's never about the ticket out there it really is about preventing a tragedy," said State Trooper David Arras. "We don't know what we prevent, what we stop, but we will be out there looking to prevent that and hopefully people will use good judgement."

The DOT is also encouraging drivers to download its "Drive Sober" app that can help people locate a safe ride home if they're under the influence.