Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

DEBARY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump is facing a misdemeanor charge after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter during a dispute over their yard signs. Anthony “Tony” Vullo is charged with battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday. According to court records, the 55-year-old Vullo had pulled up Lebert’s Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert’s yard. Vullo says he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign. Deputies say Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face. Vullo says Lebert swung first.