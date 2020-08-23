Colombia court calls on Uribe to testify in massacre probe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Supreme Court is calling on powerful former President Álvaro Uribe to testify in an investigation into three massacres that could once and for all establish whether he had any ties to violent paramilitary groups. The new legal quandary for Uribe is potentially more damaging than a separate probe into possible witness tampering that sparked protests earlier this month after magistrates placed the ex-president on house arrest. Details of the massacre inquiry are contained in a 71-page court document obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday and also published in local media in which magistrates examine whether Uribe had any connection to three mass killings in the Antioquia department as well as the death of a human rights activist during his time as governor.