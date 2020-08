(WQOW) - The Bateaux FC are one win or tie away from a Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League title.

After Sunday's 12-0 win over Saint Croix Valley, the soccer club is tied with Lobos FC atop the standings with 21 points.

Lobos finished its season this weekend, but the Bateaux has one more match against Hayward United on Sunday. A win or tie in that match will secure a championship.