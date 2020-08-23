AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s distortion on Dems and the pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing the Democrats of taking God out of the Pledge of Allegiance at their national convention. An AP Fact Check finds that he distorts what happened. On the convention’s first night, Joe Biden’s grandchildren recited the pledge, complete with the words “under God.” That was followed by “The Star Spangled Banner.” The convention’s three other nights opened with the traditional pledge and its reference to God. Democrats also held a series of caucus meetings before the evening conventions. At a couple of them, the pledge was recited without “God” in it.