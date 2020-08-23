A year after Elijah McClain’s death, activists want charges

In the year since Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in suburban Denver on his way home from a store, the number of people calling for justice in his case has grown to millions of people around the world. Like his family and activists who have been protesting over the Black man’s death from the beginning, they want the Aurora officers charged with killing McClain. A district attorney has said he could not pursue criminal charges because an autopsy did not determine how McClain died. However, the state attorney general is conducting one of several investigations related to the Aug. 24, 2019, encounter.