West Virginia: Kanye West short on ballot signatures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s secretary of state says rapper Kanye West’s bid to get on the ballot for president is short on qualified signatures. Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told media outlets Friday that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia. He submitted 15,000 signatures, but secretary of state spokesperson Mike Queen says only 13,865 were legible, and only 6,383 were confirmed West Virginia registered voters. State law requires the secretary of state to certify the ballot Tuesday. On Thursday, Wisconsin election officials decided to keep West off the ballot because his nomination papers were turned in moments after the deadline.