Warming up and staying humid

We picked up much needed rain overnight and into Saturday morning. The Eau Claire airport picked up 0.73" and most of us saw between 0.25" and just over an inch of rain, although there were a few isolated pockets of 2" or more.

Today's rain brings Eau Claire to 1.60" for the month of August. It brings us to right about average for the summer as a whole, but still below average for August with just over a week left of the month.

Eau Claire made it up to 80 today, but temperatures are about to be above average for most of the upcoming week. Sunday is trending warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Upper 80s to near 90 will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

We'll also see plenty of humidity with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, possibly close to 70 most days next week.

As for more rain chances, there is still the chance for an isolated shower or storm into Saturday evening before chances diminish into Sunday morning. Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with just a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm.

There will be several more chances for showers or storms into next week, but how much more rain we see will depend on how many storms end up moving through the area.