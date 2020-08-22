UN atomic watchdog chief heading to Iran; seeks more access

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency will head to Tehran next week to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. It will be the first visit to Iran of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi since he took office last December, and comes amid intense international pressure on the country over its nuclear program. The focus will be on access to sites thought to have been from the early 2000s, the IAEA said. Iran says there’s no legal basis to inspect the sites.