Steel hold tryouts for new AAA program

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel held tryouts Saturday afternoon for their new Jr. Steel AAA program.

The Jr. Steel will feature two teams, an under 18 and under 16.

Seasons will run from late-August through mid-October.

"It was good. A lot of local guys, couple of guys from out in the city and couple kids from even out of state," says Charley Graaskamp, assistant coach for the Steel. "We're excited that guys are excited about this new program. We're optimistic, but fingers crossed and holding our breath. Hopefully we can play our full schedule."

First tournament for the Jr. Steel is set for Labor Day Weekend.