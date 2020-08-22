SaveOurChildren comes to Eau Claire with rally

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The hashtag #SaveOurChildren has been trending nationally on social media in recent weeks. On Saturday, Chippewa Valley residents took to Pheonix Park to continue sharing that message.

The movement has taken off since the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged in July for a number of crimes, among them the sex trafficking of minors.



The word "trafficking" means recruitment, transportation, or harboring of a person using the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, for the purpose of physical exploitation, according to a 2000 United Nations Report.

While the hashtag #SaveOurChildren has been a source of controversy due to its ties to the Q-Anon conspiracy theory, local residents in the Chippewa Valley opted to use the moment as a way of drawing attention to a very real issue.

"It's a real issue whether you want you want to talk about it or not," said rally organizer, Erica, who requested to not provide her last name."I get that it's not a comfortable thing to talk about but if no one will do it who will so we have to and that's why we're here, we're here for our kids."

Founder and director of the Lighthouse Youth Center, Joy Echavarria, said people need to always be aware of red flags and listen when children voice concerns or act unusually.

"When you're out and about and you see a child that is exhibiting some really strange behaviors, or an adult, just kind of watch a little bit," Echavarria said.

The ultimate goal of Saturday's rally was awareness. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 99 children were trafficked in Wisconsin between the summer of 2017 and 2018. However, sex trafficking awareness advocates and organizations such as Atlas stress those numbers are likely much lower than the actual case count due to under-reporting and misinformation.



"I hope that there's just a much bigger awareness that we are paying attention," said protester Jacki Bruchert. "We are keeping our eyes open when we are in the stores and when we're in restaurants and when we are walking down the street. If we see something that looks suspicious...we say something."

Erica and Joyce, who also did not give a last name, organized the rally. They're also the founders of the group, "Chippewa Valley Against Child Trafficking." They said Saturday's rally is just the start of a larger movement.

"We're looking forward to what this awareness can bring for our community and the surrounding area," said Erica.