Motorcyclists, gun owners rally for the Second Amendment

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Dozens of Second Amendment advocates took their cause on the road Saturday, to, in their words, defend their rights as gun owners, and to promote voting for pro-second amendment candidates come November.

It was the second annual "Freedom Day," hosted by area motorcycle groups.

The advocates traveled in a caravan from Chippewa Falls, to Augusta, Fairchild, and Eau Claire, to raise awareness for what they called political attacks against constitutional rights.

Former National Rifle Association president David Keene joined the rally, saying that it's more important now than ever for Americans to have the right to defend themselves with firearms.

"The Second Amendment was not adopted to give us the right to posses fire arms for legitimate purpose," said Keene. "The founders wrote the second amendment to say we will not interfere with a preexisting right you have to defend yourself, your family and your community."

Rally participants also raised funds for area concealed carry classes.

News 18 reached out to local democratic lawmakers for comment, but have not received one as of Saturday afternoon.

