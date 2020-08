Seattle - Chippewa Falls native Kyle Cody struck out all three batters he faced Friday in his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers.

Cody entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out Seattle Mariners batters Braden Bishop, Joseph Odom and J. P. Crawford.

"It's been a long time coming and it's honestly a dream come true." Kyle Cody meets with the media following his three strikeout performance in his MLB debut.#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/UNtFcdRecf — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) August 22, 2020

Seattle won the game 7-4. Texas is now 10-15 this season.