House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions. Democrats are poised to pass legislation to reverse recent changes in postal operations and send emergency funds to help the agency before the November election. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Postal Service will be “election central” as millions of Americans opt for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are unlikely to support the bill. They say the postal problems are overblown. President Donald Trump has railed against the idea of wide-scale mail-in voting. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told senators Friday that election mail will arrive on time, but he could not provide a plan.