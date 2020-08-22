Dobnak expected to start for Twins at Royals

Minnesota Twins (17-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (11-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (4-1, 1.42 ERA, .87 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (1-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 318 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the eighth time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 5-3.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.