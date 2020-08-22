Dane County orders all classes online for grades 3-12

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County health officials have ordered all public and private schools in the county to teach grades 3-12 through online instruction only in hopes of slowing the coronavirus spread. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the emergency order late Friday afternoon. Students in kindergarten through grade 2 will be allowed to return to classrooms. Most public schools in Dane County already plan to being the year online but a number of private schools had planned to begin in-person instruction as early as next week.