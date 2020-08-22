Convention silence from Democrats with high court at stake
The future of the Supreme Court is on the line, though it would be hard to tell from the Democratic National Convention that just concluded. There were only a few brief mentions of the court and not a word from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris in their acceptance speeches. By contrast, President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates rarely miss a chance to talk up Trump’s more than 200 federal court appointments, including Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.