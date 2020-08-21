With Bannon arrest, ‘Sovereign District’ sends another salvo

NEW YORK (AP) — Legal observers say that new wire fraud charges against Steve Bannon show virtually no one in President Donald Trump’s inner circle is immune from federal scrutiny. The arrest Thursday of the president’s former chief strategist added to a growing list of Trump associates who have been charged or convicted of federal crimes. The charges against Bannon came just two months after the abrupt firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Legal advisors say the case shows the Southern District of New York remains independent despite critics’ concerns that Trump has sought to quell criminal investigations involving his inner circle.