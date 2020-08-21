UW-Eau Claire ranked among best colleges in the Midwest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Princeton Review released it's 2021 list of the country's best colleges, and UW-Eau Claire is one of the best in the Midwest!

The well-known education services company said they choose institutions primarily for their academics, considering data from administrators, staff visits and college advisors.

UW-Eau Claire's profile on Princeton's website says students describe the school as "close-knit" and "a very good education, for a very reasonable price."

"We pride ourselves on offering students a transformative learning experience," said Mary Hoffman, UW-Eau Claire's director of academic planning and assessment. "The opportunities students have to be involved in campus activities all help to contribute to that learning. We believe placing on those rankings really reflects the things that we're good at."

Six other public universities in Wisconsin and Minnesota made the list, including UW-River Falls and UW-Madison.