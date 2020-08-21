 Skip to Content

Thunderstorm chances increase with some beneficial rain possible

It was a hot and humid Friday with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms, but chances are highest starting closer to Saturday morning and lasting through about midday. A few isolated storms will continue through the afternoon, but chances will be lower until another round forms in the late afternoon and evening.

Any storm has a chance at being severe, but most should stay below severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Western Wisconsin in the lowest risk level meaning "isolated severe storms are possible" Friday night through Saturday.

Even though the rain won't fall all day, the grass will likely be wet for most of Saturday and even a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but Sunday's chances remain very low.

Temperatures will be cooler Sunday afternoon, but still slightly above average and it will remain humid. In fact, dew points hold in the mid to upper 60s through most of next week. Any rain we get Saturday will be helpful, but we'll remain in a deficit.

At best, areas with stronger thunderstorms could pick up an inch or two, but a lot of places will be limited to below an inch, even just a couple tenths of an inch.

Looking ahead to next week, our chances for rain look to be scattered at best and it'll be a hot and humid one with highs approaching 90 at times especially in the first half of the week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

