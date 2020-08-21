Thunderstorm chances increase with some beneficial rain possible

It was a hot and humid Friday with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms, but chances are highest starting closer to Saturday morning and lasting through about midday. A few isolated storms will continue through the afternoon, but chances will be lower until another round forms in the late afternoon and evening.

Any storm has a chance at being severe, but most should stay below severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Western Wisconsin in the lowest risk level meaning "isolated severe storms are possible" Friday night through Saturday.

Even though the rain won't fall all day, the grass will likely be wet for most of Saturday and even a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but Sunday's chances remain very low.

Temperatures will be cooler Sunday afternoon, but still slightly above average and it will remain humid. In fact, dew points hold in the mid to upper 60s through most of next week. Any rain we get Saturday will be helpful, but we'll remain in a deficit.

At best, areas with stronger thunderstorms could pick up an inch or two, but a lot of places will be limited to below an inch, even just a couple tenths of an inch.

Looking ahead to next week, our chances for rain look to be scattered at best and it'll be a hot and humid one with highs approaching 90 at times especially in the first half of the week.