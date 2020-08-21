St. Paul man charged in high-speed motorcycle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man is facing charges after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports prosecutors charged 25-year-old Daivonn Antonio Thomas Martinez with felony fleeing on Friday. According to the charge, the trooper spotted Martinez on a motorcycle weaving through traffic at 115 mph on Interstate 35E on Aug. 13. Martinez fled and the trooper gave chase. Martinez eventually drove into a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital but left wearing only a hospital gown and wasn’t taken back into custody.