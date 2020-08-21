Press groups question government fine for Mexico magazine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some Mexican press and human rights groups are questioning a government fine of $45,000 fine against a magazine that has long been critical of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The press group Article 19 and two rights groups said in a statement Friday that the fine for Nexos magazine was “disproportionate and excessive.” The government also banned federal agencies from advertising in the magazine for two years. The government argues the magazine presented false documentation while trying to get paid for an ad that the government ran in the magazine in 2018. López Obrador has insulted, but not censored, publications he feels are too critical.