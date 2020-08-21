Police: Investigator removed for bias favoring officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an internal affairs investigator at a Florida police department has been removed from his post after showing bias in favor of an officer who shot a woman with a rubber bullet during a demonstration. Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department’s Office of Internal Affairs for creating doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff. That’s according to an Aug. 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports. Ratlieff, 34, was shot in the face with a rubber bullet May 31 while protesting police violence. She was seriously injured.