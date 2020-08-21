Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.” Anxious for his turn in the spotlight after the four-day Democratic National Convention, Trump is hitting his opponent hard. He said the Democrats held the “darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history.” Trump spoke Friday in Arlington, Virginia, in a speech to the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy. Trump in recent speeches has drawn stark images of unrest and violence in American cities and has positioned himself as a defender of law and order. Biden has portrayed Trump as someone who tries to divide Americans.