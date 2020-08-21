Odorizzi expected to start for Minnesota at Kansas City

Minnesota Twins (17-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (10-15, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (1-2, 4.44 ERA, .95 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits per game last year while batting .247 as a team.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season and hit 307 total home runs.

The teams meet for the seventh time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 4-3.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.