Meet Copper!

Copper is a lovely 10 year old beagle.

This sweet and very affectionate gentleman was brought back after some anxiety issues in the home. He would get some anxiety when his person left.

Copper would do best in a home with another dog or two. In fact, he and Wilson are great friends. So if you are looking for two dogs, we already know they get along and enjoy each other's company!

The Eau Claire County Humane Association has also started Copper on a weight loss diet to hope he can shed some pounds fast!

If you are interested in Copper, be sure to contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.