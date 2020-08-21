Mali’s junta spokesman promises transition to civilian rule

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The military junta ruling Mali following this week’s coup is seeking a transitional president to return the country civilian rule, the group’s spokesman said. Ismael Wague told The Associated Press that the newly formed National Committee for the Salvation of the People will meet with political parties and civil society groups to determine the duration and composition of the transition. His words come as West African leaders are escalating pressure on the junta and urging them to restore President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to power. Wague, however, denied that the junta had carried out a coup d’etat, saying that Mali still has constitutional order and the 75-year-old Keita was only being held at army barracks for his own protection.