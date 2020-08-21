Louis-Dreyfus ‘proud to be a nasty, nasty woman’ for Dems

NEW YORK (AP) — The star of “Veep” brought some bite to her role at the Democrats’ virtual convention. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus took several shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in her role as the celebrity host for the final night of the convention. After joking that the 30330 text number for information on Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign would be Trump’s golf score “if he didn’t cheat,” Louis-Dreyfus gleefully said Thursday she was proud to be a “nasty woman.” She called Pence “Pints,” “Paints” and “Poonce” in an obvious reference to some Republicans’ difficulty — intentional or not — in pronouncing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ first name.