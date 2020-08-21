LaGuardia Airport rail link gets initial approval from FAA

NEW YORK (AP) — A $2 billion plan to build a rail link connecting New York City with LaGuardia Airport has received initial environmental approval from federal regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration released its report Friday. The plan by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey would build an elevated track in Queens to connect the airport with a subway and train stop at CitiField, home of the New York Mets. Pending final environmental approvals, construction could begin as soon as next summer and be completed by late 2025. Port Authority officials say LaGuardia is one of the only major airports in the country without a rail link.